USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 147,250 IQD per $100, compared to 147,950 IQD on Monday.

In local currency exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 148,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 146,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 147,200 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 147,100 IQD.