USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded an upward trend in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Haritheya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 150,250 IQD per $100, compared to Wednesday’s 149,900 IQD.

The selling prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad reached 151,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 149,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,150 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 150,050 IQD.