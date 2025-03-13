USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil, as the weekly market close approached.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 148,100 IQD for $100, up from 147,900 IQD earlier in the day.

In local currency exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price stood at 149,000 IQD per $100, with the buying rate at 147,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,700 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 147,600 IQD.