USD/IQD exchange rates hold in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar remained stable in Baghdad on Sunday morning, while slightly decreased in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 147,600 IQD per $100.

Selling prices in currency exchange shops reached 148,750 IQD, while the buying price was 146,750 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 147,300 IQD and the buying price stood at 147,200 IQD per $100.