USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-22T08:24:11+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, June 22, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harthiya exchanges are trading the USD at 148300 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148475 and 148250 IQD to 100 USD.

