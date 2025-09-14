USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates fell against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,750 IQD per $100, down from 142,850 IQDearlier on Saturday.

In local exchange shops, selling prices stabilized at 143,750 IQD, with purchases at 141,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar also declined, closing at 142,700 IQD for $100 on the selling side and 142,600 IQD on purchases.