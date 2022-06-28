Report

USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-06-28T07:55:42+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly declines in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148100 IQD to 100, 25 IQD above Sunday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148250 and 148150 IQD to 100 USD.

