USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged lower in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad but stabilized in Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148700 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149250 and 148250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148950 and 148850 IQD to 100 USD