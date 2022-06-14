Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-14T08:19:26+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148600 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149000 and 148000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148550 and 148350 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-13 16:49:44
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-22 14:39:13
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-16 15:06:51
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates declines slightly in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-08 08:08:04
USD/IQD exchange rates declines slightly in Baghdad

USD/IQD EXCHANGE RATES DECLINE IN BAGHDAD

Date: 2022-05-24 07:41:47
USD/IQD EXCHANGE RATES DECLINE IN BAGHDAD

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2022-01-15 15:32:18
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rises in Baghdad, rests in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 08:19:54
USD/IQD exchange rises in Baghdad, rests in Erbil

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-09-05 15:25:24
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets