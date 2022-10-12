Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-12T07:27:21+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147800 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital stood at 148250 and 147250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148200 and 148100 IQD to 100 USD.

