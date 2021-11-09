Report

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-09T08:33:03+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148100 IQD to 100 US dollar.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD rates registered 148300 (buying) and 148000 (selling) IQD for every 100 USD.

