USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil
2024-07-15T08:02:15+00:00
Shaafq News/ The exchange rates for the US dollar declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Monday morning.
Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 149,150 IQD for every $100.
Currency exchange shops in Baghdad recorded a selling rate of 150,250 IQD, and a buying rate of 148,250 IQD per $100.
In Erbil, the selling rates stood at 149,150 IQD, and the buying rates at 149,050 IQD per $100.