USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shaafq News/ The exchange rates for the US dollar declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Monday morning.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 149,150 IQD for every $100.

Currency exchange shops in Baghdad recorded a selling rate of 150,250 IQD, and a buying rate of 148,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rates stood at 149,150 IQD, and the buying rates at 149,050 IQD per $100.