USD/IQD exchange rate surges in Baghdad, Erbil
2024-07-22T14:11:33+00:00
Shafaq News/ The US dollar appreciated against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, as stock exchanges closed.
Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded 149,450 IQD per $100.
In Baghdad's exchange shops, the selling price reached 150,500 IQD, and the buying price was 148,500 IQD per $100.
In Erbil, the selling price stood at 149,550 IQD, and the buying price at 149,450 IQD per $100.