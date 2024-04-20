USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar declined on Saturday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates dropped at the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, reaching 147,750 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops reached 148,750 IQD, while the buying price was 146,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 147,700 IQD, while the buying price was 147,300 IQD per $100.