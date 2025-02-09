USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar inched lower in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 150,350 IQD per $100, compared to 150,400 IQD on Saturday morning.

In Baghdad's local currency exchange shops, the selling price stood at 151,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 149,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,200 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 150,100 IQD.