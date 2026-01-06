USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading at lower rates in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar fell at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges to 146,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, down from 147,700 dinars in the morning.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 146,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged lower, with selling prices reaching 145,650 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 145,550 dinars.