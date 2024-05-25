USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil
Shafaq News / On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil.
Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, the dollar price recorded 145,750 IQD per $100.
The selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops stood at 146,750 IQD and the buying price at 144,750 IQD per $100.
In Erbil, the selling price was 145,700 IQD, and the buying price was 145,400 IQD per $100.