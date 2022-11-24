Report

USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-24T08:26:13+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged lower in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 149000 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149500 and 148500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 149000 and 148900 IQD to 100 USD

