Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-19T08:26:19+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148475 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149000 and 148000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148650 and 148550 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-06 08:04:47
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Saturday

Date: 2021-12-18 15:10:26
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Saturday

USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-27 09:10:55
USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-04 16:17:00
USD/IQD closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-16 07:27:07
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-16 15:06:51
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-15 15:58:51
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rises in Baghdad, rests in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 08:19:54
USD/IQD exchange rises in Baghdad, rests in Erbil