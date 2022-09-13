Report

USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad

Date: 2022-09-13T07:55:23+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed the same in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad, and remained the same in Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147950 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148100 and 148000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148100 and 148000 IQD to 100 USD.

