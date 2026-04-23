USD/IQD exchange rates advance in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 154,950 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,000 dinars and bought it at 154,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,050 dinars and buying prices at 154,950 dinars.