USD/IQD exchange rate tick lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2024-04-24T07:38:48+00:00
Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar dipped on Wednesday morning in Baghdad and Erbil.
Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped at the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, reaching 146,700 IQD for every $100.
The selling prices at exchange shops stood at 147,750 IQD, while the buying price was 145,750 IQD for every $100.
In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,600 IQD and the buying price was 146,500 IQD for every $100.