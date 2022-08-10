Report

USD/IQD exchange rate stabilized in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-10T07:48:56+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148550 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149,000 and 148,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148700 and 148600 IQD to 100 USD.

