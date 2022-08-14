Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, steadies in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-14T10:12:47+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, steadies in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly declined in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,525 IQD to 100, 25 IQD below Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149,000 and 148,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange rates against IQD settled at 148,550 and 148,450 to 100, respectively.

related

USD closes higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-02 16:30:17
USD closes higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-11 15:58:12
USD/IQD closes higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-09 07:34:29
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-08 08:02:48
USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-07 07:49:47
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

USD exchange in the Iraqi markets

Date: 2022-03-24 09:15:03
USD exchange in the Iraqi markets

USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-04-03 08:31:29
USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-30 14:54:36
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad