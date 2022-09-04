Report

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-04T08:44:24+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,050 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange deals against IQD settled at a rate of 148,100 and 148,000 to 100, respectively.

