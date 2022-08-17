Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-17T09:01:31+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly declined in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harthiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,150 IQD to 100$, 350 IQD below Tuesday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange rates against IQD settled at 148,150 and 148,050 to 100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-23 07:55:42
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange maintains yesterday's rates in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-04 07:41:05
USD/IQD exchange maintains yesterday's rates in Baghdad

USD/IQD edges slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-16 09:22:59
USD/IQD edges slightly higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-04-05 08:02:42
USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-16 07:45:42
USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-12 08:17:17
USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates steadies in Baghdad, contracts in Erbil

Date: 2022-06-06 08:17:57
USD/IQD exchange rates steadies in Baghdad, contracts in Erbil

USD/IQD stabilized in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-27 16:27:53
USD/IQD stabilized in Baghdad