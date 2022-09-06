Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-06T08:11:19+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147950 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange deals against IQD settled at a rate of 148,100 and 148,000 to 100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-23 07:28:31
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-07-27 07:51:27
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-08-23 07:51:43
USD/IQD exchange rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-08 08:02:48
USD/IQD exchange inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-10 07:48:59
USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-26 08:04:53
USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rises in Baghdad, rests in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 08:19:54
USD/IQD exchange rises in Baghdad, rests in Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-27 08:15:52
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil