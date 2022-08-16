USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly declined in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,450 IQD to 100, 100 IQD below Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149,000 and 148,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange rates against IQD settled at 148,500 and 148,400 to 100, respectively.