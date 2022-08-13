Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-13T11:13:12+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly declined in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,550 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149,000 and 148,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, exchange transactions are halted on weekends.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-10-16 07:43:57
USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-25 07:52:59
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-16 07:45:42
USD/IQD exchange drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-27 08:15:16
USD/IQD exchange rates edged lower in Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-17 15:40:04
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-04-05 08:02:42
USD/IQD exchange inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-30 08:02:36
USD/IQD rates drop in Baghdad

USD/IQD edges slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-16 09:22:59
USD/IQD edges slightly higher in Baghdad