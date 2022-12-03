USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the daily transactions in Baghdad's markets and stabilized in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 149,550 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 150,000 and 149,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 149,600 and 149,500 IQD to 100, respectively.