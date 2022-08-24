Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate hike in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-24T09:03:07+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate hike in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at 148,000 IQD to 100 dollars, 100 IQD above Tuesday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange rates against IQD settled at 148,100 and 148,000 to 100 dollars, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-11 08:29:07
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-28 15:52:59
USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-28 08:35:34
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-11 15:58:12
USD/IQD closes higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-05 15:03:51
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-06 15:19:53
USD closes higher in Baghdad on Wednesday

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-13 11:13:12
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Thursday

Date: 2022-03-17 15:16:59
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Thursday