USD/IQD exchange rate edges lower in Baghdad, settles in Erbil on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Sunday morning.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,500 IQDto 100, 50 Saturday morning.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149,000 and 148,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan region, the selling and buying rate of USD against IQD settled at 148,700 and 148,600 to 100, respectively.