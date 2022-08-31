Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-31T07:41:52+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147900 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange rates against IQD settled at 148100 and 148000 to 100, respectively.

related

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-11 14:26:49
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-08 15:41:08
USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-22 14:39:13
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-04-20 15:41:32
USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad on Sunday

Date: 2022-03-12 17:42:00
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad on Sunday

USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-07-19 08:26:19
USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-20 07:55:39
USD/IQD exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2022-01-15 15:32:18
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets