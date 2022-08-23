سیاسة

USD/IQD exchange rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-23T07:51:43+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148050 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange rates against IQD settled at 148000 and 149000 to 100, respectively.

