USD/IQD exchange rate dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the US dollar's exchange rate dropped slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, with the closure of the two stock exchanges. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the dollar prices decreased with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 149,850 IQD for $100, compared to 149,950 IQD for $100 recorded earlier today. In Baghdad’s markets, the selling prices at exchange shops reached 150,750 IQD for $100, while the buying price was 148,750 IQD for $100. In Erbil, the selling price was recorded at 149,800 IQD for $100, and the buying price at 149,700

IQD for $100.