Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate climbs in Baghdad, steadies in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-15T08:28:27+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate climbs in Baghdad, steadies in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly climbed in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad, and remained the same in Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148550 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149,000 and 148,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange rates against IQD settled at 148550 and 148450 to 100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates climbed in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-04 09:18:39
USD/IQD exchange rates climbed in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-11 08:29:07
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-04 09:19:00
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-01 15:20:21
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad on Saturday

Date: 2022-02-12 17:53:47
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad on Saturday

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-18 16:03:00
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-06 15:19:53
USD closes higher in Baghdad on Wednesday

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-06-14 08:19:26
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil