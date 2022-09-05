USD/IQD edged lower in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148200 and 148100 IQD to 100 USD.