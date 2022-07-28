Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD climbs slightly in Baghdad 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-28T08:24:44+0000
USD/IQD climbs slightly in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged a slightly higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at 148500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 149000 and 148000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148550 and 148450 IQD to 100 USD.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-16 08:57:46
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

USD/IQD closes higher on Monday

Date: 2022-03-07 15:18:35
USD/IQD closes higher on Monday

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-06-22 15:45:11
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-26 09:07:11
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-26 16:47:24
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad on Sunday

Date: 2022-05-08 15:41:30
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad on Sunday

USD closes higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-15 14:56:48
USD closes higher in Baghdad

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-29 08:30:54
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq