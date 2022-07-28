USD/IQD climbs slightly in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged a slightly higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at 148500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 149000 and 148000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148550 and 148450 IQD to 100 USD.