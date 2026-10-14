Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened higher in Iraq on Wednesday, trading around 168,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 167,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Tuesday’s 165,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 167,500 dinars and bought it at 166,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 166,500 dinars and buying prices at 166,400 dinars.