Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened higher in Iraq on Thursday, trading around 170,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 169,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Wednesday's 168,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 170,000 dinars and bought it at 169,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 169,650 dinars and buying prices at 169,550 dinars.