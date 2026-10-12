Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 166,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 165,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 163,300 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 165,500 dinars and bought it at 164,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 164,900 dinars and buying prices at 164,800 dinars.