USD/ Dinar exchange drop in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-13T08:18:13+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar stabilized at 147550 Dinars for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148000 and 147000 IQD for every 100, respectively.

While the buying and selling rates of the USD in Erbil's local market stabilized at 147700 and 147500 IQD for every 100, respectively.

