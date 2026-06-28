US resumes Iraqi crude imports after zero week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq, OPEC's second largest producer, resumed crude oil exports to the United States at 71,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week after shipments dropped to zero a week earlier, according to data released on Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Canada remained the largest crude supplier to the United States with 3.551 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 578,000 bpd, Mexico at 346,000 bpd, Colombia at 218,000 bpd, and Ecuador at 174,000 bpd.

Libya exported 116,000 bpd to the United States, while Brazil supplied 71,000 bpd. Nigeria exported 3,000 bpd, while US imports of Saudi crude remained at zero.