US imports of Iraqi crudes hiked last week, EIA said

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday that Iraqi crude oil exports to the US rose to 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the past week.

According to a report released by the EIA, "The United States imported crude oil from Iraq at a rate of 188,000 bpd, up from 31,000 bpd only a week earlier."

"The majority of US oil imports this week came from Canada at a rate of 3.441 million bpd, followed by Columbia 382 thousand bpd, Russia 354 thousand bpd, and Mexico 316 thousands bpd."

The EIA’s report also stated, "the amount of imports of crude oil from KSA amounted to 216 thousand barrels per day, followed by Nigeria at a rate of 211 thousand barrels per day, and Ecuador and Trinidad at 208 and 81 thousand barrels per day, respectively."