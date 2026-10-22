Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday's trading steady in Baghdad, hovering around 170,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while it fell in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 169,500 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 170,000 dinars and bought it at 169,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 169,400 dinars and buying prices at 169,300 dinars.