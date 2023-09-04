US dollar stabilizes against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, rises in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The prices of the US dollar showed mixed trends in the Iraqi currency markets on Monday, with stability noted in Baghdad. At the same time, an increase was observed in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the value of the US dollar remained steady following the closure of Baghdad's central currency exchange markets, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya.

The exchange rate held at 153,400 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, mirroring the rates recorded earlier in the day.

In addition, our correspondent noted that exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad reported similar stability in their selling prices, with the selling rate standing at 154,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

However, in Erbil, The selling price surged to 154,250 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the purchasing price settled slightly lower at 154,150 Iraqi dinars.