US dollar retreats against Iraqi dinar as markets close in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rate edged lower against the Iraqi dinar on Tuesday, with the closure of trading at the stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the dollar's prices decreased following the conclusion of trading at the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad. The exchange rate settled at 153,300 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars. This marks a decline from the morning's rate of 153,800 dinars.

The report noted that exchange shops in local markets across Baghdad also reflected lower selling prices, with the current selling price at 154,250 dinars. Concurrently, the purchase price was 152,250 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, a similar trend was observed as the dollar's value declined. The selling price in Erbil reached 153,850 dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the purchase price amounted to 153,750 dinars.