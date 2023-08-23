US dollar rate increases against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The value of the US dollar climbed against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil

According to a Shafaq News agency correspondent, with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar's rate rose to 152,200 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars. This marked an increase from the morning's rate of 152,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shops exhibited a consistent trend, with the selling price stabilizing at 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars and the purchase price reaching 151,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar's selling price surged to 153,100 dinars for 100 dollars, with the buying price at 153,000 dinars.