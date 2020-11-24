Report

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-24T07:38:49+0000
Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar rose in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan today, Tuesday, November 24.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered today 125,100 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 125,100 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the selling and buying prices have stabilized in the local markets' exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 125,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 124,500 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, dollar prices have also witnessed a rise, as the selling price reached 125,200 dinars, while the purchase price amounted to at 124,900 dinars, for every 100 hours.

