US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar increased in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and the Kurdistan region today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that the Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded, today, 123700 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 123,700 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the selling prices in local exchange shops amounted to 124,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 123,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar prices also increased, as the selling price reached 123900 per hundred dollars, while the purchase was 123,700 per hundred US dollars.